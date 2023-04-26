ANDERSON – Before a large crowd of supporters Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings formally announced his candidacy for Congress.
Cummings is seeking the Republican Party’s nomination in the 5th Congressional District. Incumbent Republican Victoria Spartz has announced she will not be seeking another term.
The last Madison County person to serve in the U.S. House was Democrat John Walsh who was elected in 1948 to one term.
“It’s encouraging to see so many people show up here today,” Cummings said Wednesday at the Anderson Museum of Art.
He outlined his position on several issues with a decidedly conservative tone.
A former Indiana Golden Gloves champion and Anderson Police Department detective before being prosecutor, Cummings said he will fight for the residents of the district.
“I’m ready to face the challenges of our time,” he said. “The policies in Washington are bankrupting the economy and we have the highest inflation rate.
“I don’t know how we will pay our debt,” Cummings said. “It’s irresponsible.”
If elected, Cummings said he would only vote for a balanced federal budget.
Cummings said policies are encouraging people not to work.
“When criminals complete their sentence, they quit their jobs,” he said. “They do better by not working.”
Cummings said the federal government has to be more responsible with spending.
“They’re bankrupting the country,” he said. “That day is coming.”
Cummings was critical of the lack of border security during the administration of President Joe Biden.
“He is failing to live up to the responsibility of protecting our borders,” he said. “The state’s have to pay for medical care and the schooling of children.”
Cummings said because of the unsecure border criminals are entering the country and illegal drugs are coming from Mexico.
“I will fight everyday to do something about it,” he said. “Every American should have the rights and protections of our laws.”
Cummings was also critical of the discussions taking place about transgender rights for children under the age of 18.
“It’s not acceptable,” he said. “I don’t know how we can take the rights away from parents without due process.
“I will fight to preserve the rights of parents,” Cummings continued.
He was introduced by Hamilton County Prosecutor Greg Garrison and Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter was in Anderson to support Cummings.