ANDERSON — The Madison County Democrat Party has filled three vacancies on the November ballot for potential seats on the Madison County Council.
Three candidates have been named to fill the ballot vacancies in Districts, 1, 2 and 4 of the county council.
There were no candidates in the May 3 primary election.
Dawn Johnson, a teacher with the Alexandria/Monroe Community Schools, will be running against Republican Bethany Keller.
Keller defeated incumbent Republican Jerry Alexander in the primary election.
Anderson businessman Tim Perry, owner of Picket Fence Properties, has been appointed to run in Council District 2.
Perry will be running against Republican Darlene Likens. Likens defeated Devin Norrick in the May primary by three votes.
Likens victory margin was confirmed in a recount that was requested by Norrick.
Pendleton business owner and retired firefighter Jerry Burmeister has been appointed to run against incumbent Republican Rob Steele in District 4.
Steele defeated Kaele Albert in the primary election.
Democrats have until July 5 to fill several other vacancies on the November ballot.
As of Monday the local party has the following vacancies: Indiana House Districts 31 and 53; judge of Madison Circuit Court Division 6; Madison County Prosecuting Attorney; and Madison County Assessor.
Republicans on the November ballot are Ann Vermillion in District 31 which includes portions of northern Madison County; Bob Cherry in District 53 which includes portions of southern Madison County; Mark Dudley, judge of Circuit Court Division 6; Rodney Cummings, Madison County Prosecutor; and Larry Davis, Madison County Assessor.