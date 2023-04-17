ANDERSON – Democrats seeking the party’s three at-large nominations for seats on the Anderson City Council have spent more than $8,000 on their respective campaigns.
Campaign finance reports for the period from Jan. 1 to April 7 were due Friday at the Madison County Clerk’s office.
First time candidate Jahnae Erpenbach reported contributions of $9,640 and expenditures of $2,333 leaving a cash balance of $7,307.
The campaign is showing a debt of $8,014. Erpenbach’s campaign received a $1,500 donation from the Friends of Madison County, $1,000 from businessman Steve Madinger and donations of $500 from former State Sen. Tim Lanane and $250 from Mayor Tom Broderick’s campaign committee.
Party chairman Tim Funk reported contributions of $2,704 and expenditures of $2,460 leaving a cash on hand balance of $244. The campaign has a debt of $834.
Robin Wagner’s campaign has received $3,541 in contributions including $1,500 from the Friends of Madison County.
Wagner has spent $2,041 to date and has a remaining cash balance of $1,500.
Incumbent councilman Ty Bibbs reported contributions and expenditures of $1,750.
Meredith “Coco” Armstrong’s report showed no contributions or expenditures.
Incumbent Rebecca Crumes didn’t file a report by the Friday deadline.
Republicans
First time Republican Rachel Landers has spent the most among the five candidates seeking the three at-large nominations.
Her campaign reported contributions of $6,131 and is showing a debt of $5,000.
Landers campaign has spent $2,754 leaving a cash balance of $3,377.
Local business owner Pete Bitar, making his second run for an at-large nomination, reported contributions of $2,500 and expenditures of $1,584.
The campaign is showing a debt of $2,500 and a contribution of $1,500 from the Friends of Madison County. It has a cash balance of $916 at the end of the reporting period.
First time candidate Tiffany Harless showed contributions and expenditures of $920. Her campaign also received a donation of $1,500 from the Friends of Madison County.
Mark Turner, running for a seat on the council a second time, reporting contributions and expenditures of $550.
Candidate Larry Savage Jr. didn’t file a report by the deadline.