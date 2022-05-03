ANDERSON — Democrat Tamie Dixon-Tatum will face off in the November general election against Republican incumbent Mike Gaskill for the state Senate District 25 seat.
With 2,875 votes, Dixon-Tatum, 51, accumulated more than 62% of the vote against her opponent, Aaron Higgins, 52, who with 1,759 votes, fell short at 38%. She credits her family, including her father, Anderson Councilman Ollie H. Dixon, and son Asauhn Dixon-Tatum, who won his Democratic race Tuesday for Anderson Township trustee, with propelling her to success.
“Yay, I’m feeling great,” she said. “Obviously, my supporters trust and believe in me to help me advance to the November election.”
Making a second run for the District 25 seat, Dixon-Tatum credits her success to hard work and increasing name recognition.
Higgins could not be reached for comment.
With 5,489 votes, Gaskill, 58, amassed 55.55% of the Republican vote beating out Evan McMullen, 29, who persuaded 4,393 voters to cast 44.45% of their ballots his way.
Gaskill did not return calls for comment.
McMullen said he was proud of the campaign he ran.
“It was difficult to beat an individual who has that kind of money,” he said.” I was humbled to even be considered and asked to run for this position.”
McMullen said he’s not certain whether he will run for office in the future.
“My major priority is my family. I will have to consult with them and see what the community wants from me next.”