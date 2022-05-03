ANDERSON — Tim Dunham was caught off guard Tuesday evening when he was informed he had won the race for Union Township trustee.
“I’m a little shocked,” he said. “I’m very happy. I’m excited, without question.”
Dunham, who was named by local GOP leaders to serve the remainder of the term of Mike Phillips, who passed away last December, said in addition to supporting the recently created East Madison Fire Territory, his priorities would include maintenance of the township’s three cemeteries.
“I have to get updated with taking care of the cemeteries,” he said. “Basically, I’ll need to get updated on everything with the office. I’m excited to get to work.”
Dunham said his opponent, Megan Green, ran an effective campaign.
“She worked real hard,” he said. “I was told she was at Millcreek (Civic Center) all day trying to get whatever votes she could. She was a worthy opponent.”