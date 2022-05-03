Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 49F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 49F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.