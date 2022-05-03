ANDERSON — Voting early on Tuesday was mostly light with a steadier turnout of voters in the traditional Republican Party strongholds.
According to workers at the vote centers in Adams Township, Edgewood and the Frankton-Lapel Schools administration center said there has been a steady stream of voters going to the polls.
The polls close today at 6 p.m.
With contested races in the Republican Party primary for sheriff, commissioner, four county council races, recorder and State Senate District 25 it can be expected that more Republicans will cast ballots.
Voting was slow at the Anderson Zion Baptist Church, a predominately Democrat area, that usually sees an increase in voter turnout later in the day.
Rob Steele, a candidate for the GOP nomination for the county council in District 4, was working the vote center in Lapel at 6 a.m.
There was a line to vote at the Lapel Lions Club when the polls opened.
“It seems like the election has taken forever, but the last two weeks have gone by pretty quick,” Steele said. “I'm going to stay here all day because I know a lot of people here and thanking them for voting.”
Normally on previous Election Days, Steele has worked as a poll worker.
“I kind miss being able to work inside,” he said. “I get to meet people I don't get to see except once a year when they're voting.”
Mike Lawther voted in Lapel this morning and said except for a minor glitch it went smoothly.
“I live in Lapel and work in Hamilton County, so I always vote here,” he said.
Kelly Wood was working the vote center at the Pendleton Library and said there were several people waiting in line this morning.
“It's an off election year and it's raining,” Wood said. “I don't expect a lot of people to vote.
“There has been no problems, it's pretty simple,” he said. “A lot easier than the old (poll) books. A lot less stress.”
Wood said in the 2020 election he didn't turn in the ballots until almost 10 p.m.
Darlene Cloverdale was working at the Adams/Markleville Fire Department said more than 20 people cast ballots in the first hour.
“There was people waiting in line,” she said. “I love the new system. It's quick and easy.”
Cloverdale said she worked the early voting center at the Pendleton Library and they voted approximately 400 people over the two weeks.
Mark Lobs, the inspector at the National Guard Armory in Anderson, said there were four people waiting to vote at 6 a.m.
“It has been steady so far,” he said. “There have been no problems. I'm a little surprised that more people aren't voting, but it is an off-year election.”
Steve Paul cast his vote at the armory and always votes.
“If you don't vote, you can't complain,” he said. “The new machines worked pretty easy and much quicker.”
Paul said he has always voted at the National Guard Armory.
“The vote centers should make it easier for people to vote,” he said. “People just don't have the motivation to get out and vote.”
Chloe McCracken, a student at Frankton High School, was working the polls at the Edgewood Christian Church because she didn't want to go to school.
“I'm not old enough to vote,” she said. “It has been on and off.”
Inspector Tom George said voting was steady with the longest line being eight or nine people.
“We had some minor glitches, but everything is working find now,” he said. “We had several people say they were thankful for the voting centers because this was closer than their precinct location.”
Stephanie Hall, who's mother Susan Odom is running for the GOP Recorder nomination, said she always votes.
“I definitely like the new system,” she said. “Normally vote at a different precinct, so I like the vote center idea. It makes it convenient because I'm on my way to work.”
Kay Soden, was voting at the Frankton-Lapel administration building, said this is where she normally votes.
“I like the new system,” she said. “No one knows which primary you voted in. I waited awhile to allow the people who had to go to work have their chance.”