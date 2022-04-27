ANDERSON — For the first time in history, there are eight satellite vote centers in Madison County during the primary election.
The new system lets registered voters cast ballots at any of the eight locations plus the Madison County Government Center through Saturday.
On Election Day, the county will operate for the first time with vote centers at several locations around the county.
Through Tuesday, about 4,000 ballots had been cast, not including absentee ballots by mail.
Ron Stoughton, the judge at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, said Tuesday the number of people voting early was steady.
“The early voting has been helpful at the satellite centers,” he said. “The first week was pretty slow.”
Stoughton said the first week they averaged 22 voters per day, but the numbers have increased this week.
He said most of those voting at the satellite location were from areas surrounding Anderson.
“We’re getting used to the new equipment,” he said of the electronic poll books and voting machines. “There have been no negative comments. Everyone has been happy with it.”
Nancy Barclay said she likes the idea of early voting because she was able to be prepared to vote.
Barclay said that in 2020, she and her husband went three times to vote but because of the long lines, neither cast a ballot.
“We’re elderly, at the end of the line and weren’t going to wait an hour or two,” she said. “That was voter suppression.”
Barclay said she hopes that people will get used to voting early before the 2024 presidential election year.
Nancy Mayes at the satellite center at the 4-H Fairgrounds in Alexandria said they have been busy most days.
She said people from Alexandria, Anderson, Ingalls and Summitville have voted at the center.
“It’s been wonderful,” Mayes said of the early voting opportunity.
Voters have been telling poll workers how long voters had to wait to vote in the 2020 general election.
“It’s been steady,” Mayes said. “It seems like a couple of people are coming in at a time. It’s off and on all day.”
Pete Landis said in 2020 he waited four hours to vote in Summitville.
“After that, we decided we were going to vote early,” he said. “I like this concept. We walked right in.”
Voting at the eight satellite locations runs through Saturday. Voting on weekdays is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Voting will continue at the Madison County Government Center weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Four years ago, the county turnout in the primary election was 23%, which was identical to the turnout in 2012. About 20,000 ballots were cast in each of those two elections.