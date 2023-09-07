ANDERSON — The Madison County Election Board has approved the seven locations for early voting.
Early voting for the Nov. 7 election will start at the Madison County Government Center on Oct. 11 through Nov. 6. Weekday voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with voting on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Monday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. until noon.
The Election Board approved the satellite voting centers that will be open starting on Oct. 30 through Nov. 4.
The hours for the satellite centers are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The satellite vote center at the Cross Roads United Methodist Church will be open on Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Election Board, said since there are no contested races in Chesterfield, Edgewood, Frankton, Lapel, Ingalls, Markleville and Summitville, there will be no elections in those communities.
Elections are taking place in Anderson, Elwood, Alexandria, Orestes and Pendleton.
The board also voted to include on the ballot a line noting no candidate filed has filed in some elective offices.
The board also approved 17 vote center locations for the Nov. 7 election which will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Former Indiana State Sen. Tim Lanane has been appointed as the Democrat Party representative on the board, joining Willis and Madison County Clerk Linda Smith.
The Satellite Voting Centers are:
Alethia Fellowship Church, 2505 Faith Drive, Anderson
Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 2000 North Scatterfield Road, Anderson
Anderson Zion Baptist Church, 2008 Rev. J.T. Menifee Street, Anderson
UAW Local 1963, 2840 South Madison Avenue, Anderson
Alexandria 4-H Building
Elwood City Hall
Pendleton Library, 595 East Water Street.