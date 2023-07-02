Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.