ANDERSON — The Madison County Election Board has voted to fine candidates and political action committees for failure to file finance reports.
By state statute candidates and political action committees are required to file campaign finance reports listing contributors, expenses and debt before the primary and general election and at the end of each year.
The law allows for a $50 per day fine for up to 20 days for the failure to file the necessary forms to a maximum of $1,000.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Election Board said Thursday the intention is to get people to file the forms by the deadline.
“We issued two letters,” he said. “Several candidates appeared on May 24 and we waived the fines.”
Fourteen other committees failed to comply.
“We want to send a message to get your reports filed on time,” Willis said.
Seven candidates and the Neighborhood Political Action Committee failed to respond and are being fined $250.
Those candidate committees include: Norm Anderson; Wendi Carter Hopkins; Ryan Green; Amie Hood; Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad; and Jessica Smith.
Willis said seven candidates responded to the letter and will be fined $100. He said several have since filed a campaign finance report.
Those include: Coroner Todd Abbott; Jerry Alexander; Sara Collis; Greg Graham; Korey Hughes; Robert Kelich; and Rosemary Khoury.
Willis said if the fines are not paid the Election Board can take legal action.
He said the funds will go into a non-reverting fund of the Election Board for use in future county elections.