ANDERSON — Filing to fill seats on local school boards starts Wednesday with numerous changes expected on the Anderson Community School Board.
The deadline to file for election to a local school board is Aug. 16 at the Madison County Clerk’s office.
Four of the seven seats on the ACS board are up for election in November and at least three incumbents are not planning to run for re-election.
ACS board members up for election this year are Diane Airhart, at large; Patrick Hill, East District; Jean Chaille, Central District, position 2; and Jeff Barranco, South District.
Airhart, Hill and Chaille ran unopposed in 2020; Barranco defeated Tyson Mangun, receiving more than 60% of the vote.
“I’m not going to run for re-election,” Barranco said last week. “I’m running for a seat on the Anderson City Council, probably at-large.
“I’ve enjoyed it,” he said of his term on the school board. “I tried to make some improvements.”
Barranco was named to the school board in July 2017 to complete the term of Ben Gale, who was appointed to the Madison County Council.
Airhart said Wednesday that she is not seeking re-election to the at-large seat after serving one term.
Chaille has indicated in the past that she doesn’t intend to seek election to a sixth term on the school board.
Hill could not be reached for comment.