ANDERSON — With both candidates citing their longtime ties to the area and experience in emergency services, the race for the Republican nomination to be the next Lafayette Township trustee remained close.
In the end, a margin of only eight votes separated the winner, Korey Hughes, from his opponent, Chris Burris.
“I’m just ecstatic. I can’t believe it,” Hughes said Tuesday night. “I didn’t realize it would be such a tight race.”
Hughes spent the day at the polls and said he was encouraged by several voters who thanked him for running.
“I had three people that came up to me and said they were diehard Democrats and switched their ticket because they wanted me in there,” Hughes said. “I’m just ecstatic to have that kind of response from the people.”
Hughes will face incumbent Steve Anderson in the general election in November.
“I think I’m going to touch base with some other people that are in the position going forward and see what they recommend, where I should go,” Hughes said. “Otherwise, it’s about keeping in touch with what’s going on with the fire department and just keeping everybody informed.”