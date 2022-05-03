ANDERSON — Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan made a visit to the vote center at the Indiana National Guard Armory in Anderson.
Sullivan said she started the day in Evansville, where she voted in person, and then traveled around the state to meet with local election officials.
“The E (electronic) poll books we implemented here, that is working well for voters,” she said. “The idea is to increase voter confidence and turnout.”
Sullivan said Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt did an excellent job in preparing the county for the first election using vote centers.
“Vote centers are very popular with voters,” Sullivan said. “This was the county’s first time, and turnout will increase in the future like we’ve seen in other counties.”
Sullivan said voters like the convenience of voter centers, which are now utilized in 58 of Indiana’s 92 counties.
“There has been a smooth transition here,” she said.