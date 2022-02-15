ANDERSON — For 30 years John Beeman served with the U.S. Marshal’s service and is now seeking to become the next sheriff of Madison County.
Beeman, 56, is one of four candidates seeking the Republican Party nomination for the office along with Anthony Emery, Kim Stigall and Alice Flowers.
He graduated from Madison-Grant High School, spent four years in the U.S. Army and obtained a degree in criminal justice from Ball State University.
Beeman said that as a U.S. Marshal assigned to Fort Wayne, Chicago and Terre Haute, he has worked with police chiefs and sheriffs around Indiana.
“After I retired, I wanted to continue in law enforcement and this election came up after I retired,” he said.
Beeman said if elected he hopes to make a little difference and make some changes in how the department is operating.
“The big issue is the construction of a new jail,” he said. “I will work with other county officials; it will consume most of the next four years.”
Beeman said a new facility will improve safety for the jail officers and the inmates and could help in hiring and retaining employees.
“I want to build upon what the other sheriffs have done,” he said. “A concern is you train people and they leave when more money is available in another county.”
Beeman said the recently increased public safety income tax could help increase the pay.
Concerning the number of officers patrolling the county, Beeman said he wants to look at the number and types of calls being handled.
“There is a reduction in staff in every county at night,” he said. “There might be growth for more staff in the future with the new tax money.”
Beeman said currently there are between 50 and 100 federal prisoners being housed in county jails and a new Madison County jail could be used to house some of those prisoners.
He said that would bring money into the county to help pay for the facility.
Seeking an elective office for the first time, Beeman said during the primary campaign he has to get out and meet people.
“That’s my challenge,” he said. “My name is well known in the northern part of the county, so I need to get people to know who I am.”
Beeman said he plans to be the best sheriff based on his abilities and to work with the county council to make the department better.
He is the owner of Gunslinger’s Gun Shop and indoor range in Anderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.