ANDERSON — There will be a change in the make-up of the Madison County Council as an incumbent lost.
Jerry Alexander lost in District 1 to first-time candidate Bethany Keller in a race that saw both candidates spend large sums of money on yard signs.
Alexander was targeted in the Republican Party primary election by the opponents of the proposed Lone Oak Solar Energy facility in the northern part of the county.
Keller took the early lead when the absentee ballots were counted and increased her lead after 87 of the 112 precincts were tallied.
“I’m really excited,” Keller said of her victory with 59% of the vote. “I’m surprised by the numbers.
“I was feeling confident,” she added. “I hoped people would show up to vote. People said they were voting for me, but I was worried about them showing up.”
Alexander did not return a telephone call from The Herald Bulletin seeking comment.
No Democrat filed for the office in the primary but Chairman Tim Funk can appoint a candidate by July 1.
In District 2, Diana Likens, who had been appointed to complete the term of Steven Sumner, won a narrow race against first-time candidate Devin Norrick.
Likens’ margin of five votes came in the last precinct that was counted.
Norrick is considering requesting a recount.
“I believe in the election process but want to make sure everything was correct,” he said.
“I’m not disappointed,” Norrick continued. “I put everything I had into this campaign. Some people don’t own this county like they think they did.”
Norrick said he was pleased with the way it turned out and showed that no candidate is invincible.
“I will 100% stay involved,” he said. “We need to hold people accountable.”
Likens said she was disappointed with the voter turnout, but pleased with the result.
“I thought it might be close,” she said. “My goal is to run a positive campaign and we achieved that this time.”
Likens said she will run a positive campaign in the fall.
No Democrat filed for the office in the primary but Funk can appoint a candidate.
The second-closest race was in District 3, where Jodi Norrick won by 23 votes over Pete Heuer.
Heuer also lost a bid for an at-large nomination to the county council in the 2020 election to Mikeal Vaughn.
“I turned over my entire campaign to God,” Norrick said. “We both worked hard.”
She said she will work diligently in the fall campaign against incumbent Democrat Fred Reese, seeking a third term. Reese ran unopposed in the primary.
Heuer said he was proud of the positive campaign he ran and that people told him they were proud of his public service.
“Losing by 23 votes stings,” he said. “But I ran against the wife of an incumbent judge who had strong name recognition.”
Heuer said it’s too early to consider requesting a recount.
Incumbent Rob Steele, who was appointed to the council from the 4th District in 2021 after Anthony Emery was elected to an at-large position, easily turned back a challenge from Kaele Albert.
No Democrat filed for the office in the primary, but Funk can appoint a candidate.