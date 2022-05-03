ANDERSON — Jeannine Lee Lake had a seemingly insurmountable 2,000-vote lead late Tuesday night with half the precincts counted in her race for the Democratic nomination for Congress.
Lake has twice run for Congress in the 6th District against Greg Pence, but following the redistricting last year, Delaware County was moved into the 5th District.
She was running Tuesday against Matt Hall for the nomination to oppose incumbent Republican Victoria Spartz, who was unopposed for the GOP nomination.
Lake received 58% of the vote in Madison County to Hall’s 42%.
Across the district which includes Delaware County, Lake was receiving 59% of the vote in results reported as of 10 p.m.
“My campaign starts on Monday,” Lake said of running against Spartz.
“I had to suspend my meet-and-greets on Saturday because my father passed away, but my team was still working,” she said.
“I’m honored to have won for the third time. I might be the first woman to have won in two different districts.”
She believes in Democratic Party ideals, she said.
“We all have a dream for our families,” Lake said. “We all want better education, health care, affordable child care and care for our aging parents.”
She said she has proved three times that she can relate to people.
“I’m a populist candidate,” Lake said.