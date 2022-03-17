ANDERSON — The last day to register to vote in the May 3 primary election is rapidly approaching.
Local residents have until noon on April 4 at the Madison County Voter’s Registration office at the courthouse or on line.
Early voting at the Madison County Government Center begins on April 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt said the Election Board is considering the placement of a large tent on the south side of the courthouse for in-person voting.
“We’re hoping to having an increased number of voting machines at the location for early voting,” she said.
Early voting at eight satellite locations will begin on April 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
“We’re ready to go,” Pratt said. “We have all the necessary equipment for the early voting locations.”
There will be early voting on Saturday April 23 and April 30 at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at the satellite locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The last day to vote in-person at the courthouse is May 2 from 8 a.m. to noon.
The polls on May 3 will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
