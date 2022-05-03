It's primary election day in Madison County and the polls are open. Follow along all day with coverage in this Election Day blog.
8:21 p.m.
In the three-way contest for the Republican nod in the Madison County sheriff race, John Beeman prevailed. He will face Democrat Joey Cole in November.
7:39 p.m.
Results are starting to come in. In the Union Township trustee race, Tim Dunham won the Republican primary against Megan Green.
6:00 p.m.
It's 6 p.m. and polls across Madison County and Indiana are now closed. Initial reports from across the county are that there were few hiccups in the process for the primary.
4:39 p.m.
Ron Richardson donned a red-and-yellow T-shirt proclaiming “Beeman, sheriff.”
There’s nothing unusual about a former Madison County sheriff standing with the other electioneers at the entry to the Alexandria voting center to persuade voters on their way into the polls. Except Richardson is a Democrat, and Beeman is a Republican.
“I crossed over from being a Democratic sheriff to being a Republican supporter. This man is that good,” he said.
Richardson said he has known Beeman for many years and admires his leadership as a U.S. marshal and as a coordinator of a major sex offender sweep.
3:55 p.m.
Anderson Township Trustee candidate Norman Anderson is also talking to voters at Zion Baptist Church.
#madcovotesNorman Anderson running for Twp trustee seeking votes at Zion Baptist Church pic.twitter.com/ju1KxNZ9QT— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 3, 2022
3:53 p.m.
Indiana State Senate candidate Tamie Dixon-Tatum is out talking to voters at Zion Baptist Church.
#madcovotesTamie Dixon-Tatum working the polls at Zion Baptist Church pic.twitter.com/qjGLLUkT4T— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 3, 2022
3:27 p.m.
Kim Stigall, a #GOP candidate for #MadisonCounty sheriff, talks about the messaging challenges her campaign has faced with expected low voter turnout. #MadCoVotes pic.twitter.com/HLeL76X1sT— Andy Knight (@Andrew_J_Knight) May 3, 2022
3:22 p.m.
Daniel Dennis, the only electioneer all day at the Elwood voting site, isn’t letting a little rain get in the of persuading voters to give his candidate a chance. pic.twitter.com/67ghiQiEUE— Rebecca Bibbs (@RebeccaB_THB) May 3, 2022
3:01 p.m.
There's no doubt which direction voters should head at the Elwood voting center.
Officials at the Elwood voting center want to be clear about the direction voters should go. pic.twitter.com/vVxxwp9HMy— Rebecca Bibbs (@RebeccaB_THB) May 3, 2022
2:14 p.m.
Voters heading to the polls at the Alexandria 4-H building definitely have a sense of their options.
Electioneers stand just inside the doors, but voters still get a sense of their options driving up the long drive to the voting center at the Alexandria 4-H building in Beulah Park. #MadCoVotes pic.twitter.com/Yd94WX2jmX— Rebecca Bibbs (@RebeccaB_THB) May 3, 2022
2:02 p.m.
#MadCoVotes As of 2 pm there have been 4,344 GOP ballots cast and 1,378 Democrat ballots cast— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 3, 2022
1:45 p.m.
Turnout has been steady in Chesterfield, with volunteers reporting that about 325 people had voted as of 1:30 p.m. #MadCoVotes— Andy Knight (@Andrew_J_Knight) May 3, 2022
1:10 p.m.
#MadCoVotes Voting heavier than normal at Wesley Free Methodist Church.Over 200 votes cast— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 3, 2022
1:03 p.m.
#MadCoVotes This voter uses the new electronic polling book system to sign before casting her vote at the Parkview Nazarene Church voting center. Poll workers say there has been no issues with the new system so far. pic.twitter.com/HY8Cujme1B— John Cleary (@johnpcleary) May 3, 2022
1 p.m.
Voting has been steady all day at the National Guard Armory.
#MadCoVotes Voting was steady throughout the morning at the National Guard Armory voting center with most of the machines being used and voters coming in. pic.twitter.com/8euxs9mMW5— John Cleary (@johnpcleary) May 3, 2022
10:42 a.m.
A break in the rain brought out a few more voters at Parkview Nazarene Church.
#MadCoVotesDuring a break in the rain this morning the Parkview Nazarene Church voting center got busy with voters filling up most all their machines. pic.twitter.com/xJfppjQEVF— John Cleary (@johnpcleary) May 3, 2022
10:39 a.m.
Randy Alter gives a ‘thumbs up’ after putting his ‘ I Voted Today’ sticker on his nose at the Chesterfield Mill Creek voting center this morning. #MadCoVotes pic.twitter.com/SUUeUgiIv6— John Cleary (@johnpcleary) May 3, 2022
9:39 a.m.
#madcovotesDiana Likens working her home area on Election Day running for county council pic.twitter.com/Y6tcSygg09— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 3, 2022
8:57 a.m.
Madison County Council candidate Pete Heuer is at a voting center in Edgewood.
#madcovotesCouncil candidate Pete Heuer is working the vote center in Edgewood pic.twitter.com/AxxUHnqwJu— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 3, 2022
8:44 a.m.
Anderson Township Trustee candidate Asauhn Dixon-Tatum is out at Zion Baptist Church.
#madcovotesAshuan Dixon-Tatum is working polls at Zion Baptist Church pic.twitter.com/8WK9K3fKGy— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 3, 2022
7:47 a.m.
Voting has been steady at the National Guard Armory.
#MadCoVotesSteve Paul voted this morning at the armory. He said if you don’t vote you can’t complain pic.twitter.com/gGHqU2AFTN— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 3, 2022
7:10 a.m.
#MadCoVotesAt Adams Twp Fire Department there have been 23 ballots cast in the first hour— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 3, 2022
6:55 a.m.
No problems reported at Fall Creek Christian Church so far this morning.
#MadCoVotesThere were only a few people that voted early at the Fall Creek Christian Church this morning Kelly Wood said there have been no problems— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 3, 2022
6:43 a.m.
Candidates are using primary day to get in some last minute campaigning at vote center locations.
#MadCoVotesCouncil candidate Rob Steele working the Lapel vote center pic.twitter.com/yk81Y94rC5— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 3, 2022
6:41 a.m.
There were people waiting to vote in Pendleton this morning.
#MadCoVotesThere were 7 people waiting for vote center at Pendleton Library to vote at 6 am— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 3, 2022
6:05 a.m.
#MadCovotesI’m starting Election Day in Lapel to start checking on voter turnout. Several key contests on GOP ballot— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 3, 2022
#MadCoVotesThere are people standing in line at Lapel vote center at 6 amCouncil candidate Rob Steele is working the vote center— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 3, 2022
6 a.m.
Polls have opened across Madison County for the primary election. For the first time, voters will be able to vote at any of the voting centers that are open across the county rather than at an assigned precinct voting location.
Here's where you can find voting centers in Madison County: