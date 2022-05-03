It's primary election day in Madison County and the polls are open. Follow along all day with coverage in this Election Day blog.
10:42 a.m.
A break in the rain brought out a few more voters at Parkview Nazarene Church.
#MadCoVotesDuring a break in the rain this morning the Parkview Nazarene Church voting center got busy with voters filling up most all their machines. pic.twitter.com/xJfppjQEVF— John Cleary (@johnpcleary) May 3, 2022
10:39 a.m.
Randy Alter gives a ‘thumbs up’ after putting his ‘ I Voted Today’ sticker on his nose at the Chesterfield Mill Creek voting center this morning. #MadCoVotes pic.twitter.com/SUUeUgiIv6— John Cleary (@johnpcleary) May 3, 2022
9:39 a.m.
#madcovotesDiana Likens working her home area on Election Day running for county council pic.twitter.com/Y6tcSygg09— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 3, 2022
8:57 a.m.
Madison County Council candidate Pete Heuer is at a voting center in Edgewood.
#madcovotesCouncil candidate Pete Heuer is working the vote center in Edgewood pic.twitter.com/AxxUHnqwJu— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 3, 2022
8:44 a.m.
Anderson Township Trustee candidate Asauhn Dixon-Tatum is out at Zion Baptist Church.
#madcovotesAshuan Dixon-Tatum is working polls at Zion Baptist Church pic.twitter.com/8WK9K3fKGy— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 3, 2022
7:47 a.m.
Voting has been steady at the National Guard Armory.
#MadCoVotesSteve Paul voted this morning at the armory. He said if you don’t vote you can’t complain pic.twitter.com/gGHqU2AFTN— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 3, 2022
7:10 a.m.
#MadCoVotesAt Adams Twp Fire Department there have been 23 ballots cast in the first hour— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 3, 2022
6:55 a.m.
No problems reported at Fall Creek Christian Church so far this morning.
#MadCoVotesThere were only a few people that voted early at the Fall Creek Christian Church this morning Kelly Wood said there have been no problems— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 3, 2022
6:43 a.m.
Candidates are using primary day to get in some last minute campaigning at vote center locations.
#MadCoVotesCouncil candidate Rob Steele working the Lapel vote center pic.twitter.com/yk81Y94rC5— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 3, 2022
6:41 a.m.
There were people waiting to vote in Pendleton this morning.
#MadCoVotesThere were 7 people waiting for vote center at Pendleton Library to vote at 6 am— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 3, 2022
6:05 a.m.
#MadCovotesI’m starting Election Day in Lapel to start checking on voter turnout. Several key contests on GOP ballot— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 3, 2022
#MadCoVotesThere are people standing in line at Lapel vote center at 6 amCouncil candidate Rob Steele is working the vote center— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 3, 2022
6 a.m.
Polls have opened across Madison County for the primary election. For the first time, voters will be able to vote at any of the voting centers that are open across the county rather than at an assigned precinct voting location.
Here's where you can find voting centers in Madison County: