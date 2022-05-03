MADISON COUNTY — Voter turnout at several polling places around Madison County was apparently exceeding expectations early Tuesday afternoon, with candidates and poll workers alike reporting no glitches and lines moving smoothly.
“We’ve gotten busier as the weather has gotten better,” said Lynn Murray, a poll inspector at Millcreek Civic Center in Chesterfield.
Murray said that as of 1:30 p.m., about 325 people had voted. She said there was a minor problem with a printer early Tuesday morning that was quickly resolved, resulting in a delay of about five minutes.
“I think the turnout’s been actually pretty decent,” said Kimberly Stigall, a Republican candidate for sheriff. “I hear that a lot of the people have been visiting the satellite voting centers, and I’ve been pretty impressed by the turnout and how quick people are getting in and getting out and being able to cast their vote.”
Michele Daniels, inspector at the Elwood voting center in the Municipal Building, said about 235 people had voted in a fairly steady stream by mid-afternoon. The center went from averaging about 30 voters per day during early voting to that many in an hour on Tuesday, she said.
“It was more than what we expected,” she said. “We thought the weather would put people off, but it hasn’t.”
Daniels said the primary was the perfect time to roll out the new voting centers and equipment.
“This way, we can always tweak it come the fall election.”