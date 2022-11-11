ANDERSON – The newly redrawn House District 36 map provided Republican Kyle Pierce with the needed boost to defeat incumbent Terri Austin.
Two years ago, when the 36th District was predominately in Anderson, Austin won by 1,444 votes.
Following the 2020 census the Republican majority in the Indiana General Assembly redrew the 36th District lines to include Union and Adams townships.
On Tuesday, Pierce won by 333 votes over Austin.
Of Pierce’s 8,888 votes, 30% came from Union and Adams townships.
In those two townships Pierce defeated Austin by 1,018 votes. Austin received 20% of her total vote tally of 8,555 in the two townships.
“The new district lines put additional Republicans in the district,” former State Senate Democrat Tim Lanane said.
Lanane said the strong straight party Republican vote and the heavy GOP turnout resulted in Austin’s defeat.
“There was a deplorable amount of money that came from outside the state in that race,” he said. “The red wave took her out.”
Lanane said in 2020, the presidential election year, Austin was able to hold her own in the Republican leading wards in the city of Anderson.
Austin said Thursday the new district boundaries and the money from outside the state impacted the contest.
“The Americans for Prosperity probably spent $400,000 in the race and mailed 10 mailers to everyone in the district,” she said. “The state party mailed out ten pieces.
“That kind of money influenced the election,” Austin said. “They concentrated heavily in the new areas.”
She said the addition of four precincts in Union Township and one in Adams Township made the difference.
“Overall, if we utilized the same precincts in 2020, the data shows our campaign would still be victorious,” Pierce said in an emailed statement.
“In terms of where we won, it was our increase in vote percentage in 43 of the 54 precincts that were in the old and new district,” he said.
“Our campaign in 2022 surpassed 45,000 voter contacts including 18,856 doors knocked on by myself,” Pierce said.