ANDERSON – Incumbent Democrat Joe Newman has filed a challenge on the candidacy of a potential opponent for a seat on the Anderson City Council.
Newman is seeking re-election in the May primary for the party’s nomination for the 6th District seat on the council against Tim Perry and Donita Thompson.
In the challenge, Newman contends that Thompson has only voted in one of the last two Democrat primary elections. State law requires a candidate to have voted in at least two primary elections.
The Madison County Election Board will be asked to make a decision on Thompson’s ability to appear on the ballot.
Russ Willis, chairman of the local Republican Party and Election Board, said an election board meeting will be conducted the week of Feb. 6.
Thompson has documents from the Madison County Voter Registration office that shows she voted in the 2022 Democrat Party primary.
The document shows she voted in the 2016 primary, but the ballot type is listed as unknown.
The poll book for 2016 shows her signature but not which party's primary election she participated in that year.
Election officials have indicated that there are several instances in the precinct that shows a person signed up to vote, but no primary was indicated because of a poll worker error.
Tim Funk, chairman of the local Democrat Party, declined to sign the waiver that would have allowed Thompson to be on the primary ballot.
Funk said he checked with state party officials that indicated by signing the waiver, he would have been recognizing the unknown on the registration card as being a Democrat vote.
“If Newman drops the challenge she can appear on the ballot,” Funk said. “I checked with the local central committee members and they all agreed the waiver should not be signed."
Thompson could not be reached for comment.