ANDERSON — For the past year Bethany Keller has been attending meetings of the Madison County Council and is seeking election to the office this year.
Keller, 29, is running in the Republican Party primary for the 1st District council seat against incumbent Jerry Alexander.
The mother of two young boys said Monday she started attending council meetings to see what was taking place and to be involved in the community.
“I was surprised at how the meetings were run,” Keller said. “There was a lack of professionalism. I was part of many organizations over the years, and the meetings were never run like that.”
She said instead of following past practices, the council should operate under Robert’s Rules of Order, and all council members should educate themselves about those rules.
Keller said that because council agendas are not posted online, she didn’t know what was going to be discussed and called that frustrating.
She said as the county’s fiscal body, the current council is not doing a good job of financial management.
“They keep doing the same things as in the past,” Keller said. “Last year, they didn’t approve any cuts in the 2022 budget and then voted to raise taxes.”
She said it appears that the council rubber stamps funding requests from county offices that request additional funding.
“The council is the checks and balances,” Keller said. “They should help the departments create their budgets. If they do it right during the budget time, there wouldn’t be as many requests for funding during the year.”
She said construction of a new county jail should be a joint project between the council and the County Commissioners to prevent higher costs.
“There has to be financial oversight by the council."
She hopes to bring a different perspective to the council that would benefit county residents in the long run.
“We have to look long term (at) decisions and the impact on young people and children,” Keller said of the jail tax that will run for at least 20 years.
“The council continues to put Band-Aids on problems instead of fixing the problems,” she said. “I will work with all the elected officials.”
Keller said she is a lifelong Republican and making her first run for elective office.
She graduated from Eastern Hancock High School in 2011 and has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Indiana State University with minors in chemistry, civic leadership and a certificate for nonprofit organization management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.