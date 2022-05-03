ANDERSON — Republican Olivia Pratt will face Democrat Stephen Gaiser in the November general election for the county commissioner 1 seat.
Pratt, 27, secured 5,482 votes, giving her 55.53% of the tally. That shut out one-term incumbent Kelly Gaskill, who persuaded 4,390, or 44.47%, of voters to join her camp.
“It maybe hasn’t fully hit me because I am in work mode,” said Pratt, who as Madison County clerk oversaw the 2022 primary election, including the introduction of voting centers and new equipment.
Gaskill, 56, did not return calls for comment.
Though she doesn’t consider herself a seasoned politician, Pratt said she believes voters have seen the way she has performed in her current elected position and decided they want to support her as commissioner.
“I just think over the past several years I have proven I want to serve the voters,” Pratt explained. “I have no personal agenda in this.”
Gaiser, 58, squeezed out a little more than 50% of the vote in a tight race against Latisha Guinn.
“I was a little nervous. I ain’t going to lie,” said Gaiser, a first-time candidate.
Guinn could not be reached for comment.
Gaiser credited the loyalty of friends, who appreciate his honesty, integrity and work ethic, for his win.
“I believe Madison County was ready for a change, and I want to move Madison County into the future a little bit,” he said.