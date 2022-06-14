ANDERSON — The recount for the contested Republican Party nomination for the 2nd District Madison County Council seat has been set for Thursday.
Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley on Tuesday named the three members of the Recount Commission with the recount taking place at 9 a.m. in the Madison Circuit Court Division 4 courtroom.
Dudley has appointed Kevin Sulc as the designated Republican, David Beeman as the Democratic representative and Rick Brown to represent the Madison County Election Board.
Each member of the Recount Commission will be paid $100 per day.
The certified numbers from the Madison County Clerk’s office show Diana Likens with a three-vote margin over Devin Norrick.
The preliminary results on election day indicated Likens had won by five-votes.
Norrick filed the recount request with the Madison County Clerk’s office on May 16.
Both Norrick and Likens are allowed to appoint a watcher during the recount process of the 26 precincts in County Council District 2 and the process is open to the public.
The latest numbers show Likens received 1,271 votes to Norrick’s 1,268 with the winning margin determined in the last precinct counted on election night.
Prior to the last precinct being counted Norrick had a five-vote margin over Likens.
The deadline to complete the recount is June 24.
The last time there was a recount in Madison County was in 2019 in the general election for the city of Anderson. Republican Art Pepela Jr. requested the recount after losing to Democrat Lance Stephenson by 14 votes for the 5th District seat on the Anderson City Council.
The recount yielded no change in the results.