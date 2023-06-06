ANDERSON — Two former long-time elected officials have been named to the recount commission for the Democratic Party mayoral contest.
Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Scott Norrick named former Republican Anderson mayor Kevin Smith and former Democrat State Senator Tim Lanane to serve on the commission for the recount request filed by Democrat Rodney Chamberlain.
Chamberlain lost in the May 2 primary election to incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. by 36 votes with Tony Watters as the third candidate in the race.
Norrick named Rick Brown to serve as the representative of the Madison County Election Board.
Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner-Sims has set a hearing date for July 11 to hear a second petition filed by Chamberlain contesting some of the votes cast in the primary election.
That petition contesting the results states, “A mistake was made in the printing or distribution of ballots making it impossible to determine the candidate that received the highest number of votes. An electronic voting system malfunctioned and deliberate act or series of actions occurred making it impossible to determine who received the most votes.”
Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Mark Dudley last week appointed Alan Moore as the Republican member, Donald Beeman as the Democrat and Brown as the representative of the Madison County Election Board to the commission for the recount filed by Republican Rob Jozwiak.
Jozwiak lost to Jon Bell in the GOP Anderson mayoral primary election by three votes with Carol Miller the third candidate in the primary election.
Dudley set June 15 for the recount in the GOP primary election.
The recounts must be completed by June 30.
Since Madison County went to a new vote tabulating system, there have been two requested recounts.
Following the 2022 primary election, Republican Devin Norrick requested a recount of the votes in the District 2 race for the Madison County Council against Diane Likens.
Likens received 1,271 votes to Norrick’s 1,268.
Norrick filed for the recount shortly after the May 3 primary election.
During the recount process Likens lost a vote and gained one vote to maintain the three-vote margin.
There was a recount in 2019 following the general election for the City of Anderson.
Republican Art Pepelea Jr. requested the recount after losing to Democrat Lance Stephenson by 14 votes for the 5th District seat on the Anderson City Council.
The appointed three-member recount commission counted the ballots by hand.
There was no change in the results.