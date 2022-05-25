ANDERSON — The requested recount for the Republican Party nomination for the 2nd District seat on the Madison County Council remains up in the air.
The certified numbers from the Madison County Clerk’s office shows Diana Likens with a three-vote margin over Devin Norrick.
The preliminary results on election day indicated Likens had won by five-votes.
Norrick filed the recount request with the Madison County Clerk’s office on May 16.
The latest numbers show Likens received 1,271 votes to Norrick’s 1,268 with the winning margin determined in the last precinct counted on election night.
Prior to the last precinct being counted Norrick had a five-vote margin over Likens.
Originally the case was filed in Madison Circuit Court Division 3, but Judge Andrew Hopper recused himself from overseeing the recount process on Tuesday.
Olivia Pratt, Madison County Clerk, said Wednesday that in recusing himself from the case, Hopper directed Likens and Norrick to agree on the appointment of a special judge.
Pratt said if a special judge can not be agreed upon by the two parties or won’t accept the case, it’s returned to Madison County for the appointment of a judge.
The deadline to complete the recount is June 24.
She said during the last recount in Madison County, both party chairman submitted three names for a judge to select someone to serve on the recount commission.
Pratt said the third member is an election technician.
The ballots in 26 precincts have to be counted and all 30 vote center results have to be reviewed to obtain all the ballots cast in Council District 2.
The last time there was a recount in Madison County was in 2019 in the general election for the city of Anderson.
Republican Art Pepelea Jr. requested the recount after losing to Democrat Lance Stephenson by 14 votes for the 5th District seat on the Anderson City Council.
The appointed three-member Recount Commission counted the ballots by end.
There was no change in the results.