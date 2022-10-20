ANDERSON — The race for the state Senate seat representing the newly reconfigured 25th District presents a study in contrasts between an incumbent who freely discusses his voting record and a community activist enjoying rising name recognition within her party.
With the retirement of longtime Senate Minority Leader Tim Lanane, Republican Mike Gaskill — elected to the Senate in 2018 to represent District 26 — has seen that district merged with Lanane’s former area of representation.
The new District 25 will include all of Madison County and two townships in Hamilton County.
Running to replace Lanane is Democrat Tamie Dixon-Tatum, who serves as the city of Anderson’s civil and human rights director. Dixon-Tatum, in her second run for the District 25 seat, defeated Aaron Higgins in the May primary to set up the contest against Gaskill.
Lanane’s retirement, she said, created a prime opportunity for her to build on her aspirations to serve in elected office.
“It’s been something that I’ve wanted to do for a while now,” Dixon-Tatum said. “Long story short, the timing is perfect now because I’ve always had that interest and that passion to be there.”
Gaskill pointed to his experience serving in several capacities — first as a South Madison school board member, then as a county councilman — that he said provides him with a unique knowledge of the legislative process.
“I’ve had to vote on budgets, and I’ve not been afraid to cast a no vote on budgets that I thought were financially irresponsible in my time in local government,” he said.
“Honestly, we can’t fix Washington — I think it’s broken on both sides of the aisle out there — so what we have to do is, given the environment that they’ve put us in, what can we do to best help Hoosiers?”
Gaskill said economic issues — specifically persistent inflation — have dominated his conversations with voters in recent weeks.
He noted his vote for a $1.1 billion tax cut package during the most recent session of the General Assembly, which would reduce Indiana’s personal income tax rate to 2.9% in the next seven years. He said that figure would tie South Dakota for the lowest such rate in the country.
“I think one of the worst things we could do is vote for a tax increase,” Gaskill said. “That’s something I have never done. Now that people have had four years to see how I vote and how I behave, I think they know what to expect from me.”
Dixon-Tatum said she’s mindful of the Republican supermajority in the legislature, where the GOP holds 38 of the 50 Senate seats. But she said if elected, she’ll be serious about reaching across the aisle to try to bring about meaningful help for Madison County residents.
“I am sincere about us really sitting down at the table and really trying to work out what’s best for people in Indiana and, particularly, within the 25th District,” Dixon-Tatum said.
"All of that starts with a conversation, so I’m hopeful that we can have some really good heart-to-heart conversations and really work out what’s best for our constituents.”