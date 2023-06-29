ANDERSON — Madison County taxpayers will have to pay almost $1,000 for the recount of the primary election results for Anderson mayor.
Democrat Rodney Chamberlain filed for the recount after losing to incumbent Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. by 36 votes in the May 2 primary.
The recount was completed last Friday after five days with Broderick’s winning margin increasing by five votes.
Chamberlain’s campaign posted a $550 bond or $10 to recount each of the 55 precincts in the city of Anderson.
Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Scott Norrick had appointed Democrat Tim Lanane, Republican Kevin Smith and Rick Brown to represent the county election board.
Brown, Lanane and Smith were each paid $100 for each day the recount commission met or a total of $500 each.
The bond posted by Chamberlain did not cover $950 of the recount cost.
Norrick in an order issued on Monday said since the bond is insufficient to cover the costs, the county’s general fund shall “be taxed to satisfy the balance of incurred costs.”
Norrick said state law provides for the taxpayers to pay for the costs not covered by the required bond of the person requesting the recount.