ANDERSON — For the first time in the history of Madison County, people will be voting in one of 30 vote centers in the primary election.
Voting is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and instead of voters traveling to their home precinct to cast a ballot, they can vote at any of the vote centers.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt was a proponent of the vote center concept in 2020, but although the Madison County Election Board voted for vote centers and the Madison County Council appropriated funding, the vote center plan was defeated by the county commissioners.
What resulted was voters in some instances standing in line for up to six hours to cast a ballot in the presidential election.
Pratt said the county has more than 300 voting machines at the 30 vote centers which are located in every community.
Russ Willis, the Republican member of the county election board, said Tuesday will be an exciting day in the county.
“The satellite voting and new equipment are getting good reviews and reaction from voters,” he said. “There have been no complaints.
“The use of the electronic poll books has moved the county into the 21st Century,” Willis said. “I would encourage people to vote early in the fall.”
Historically, a non-presidential election year in Madison County sees a turnout in the primary election of about 20%.
The Republican Party has contested nominations for the four district seats on the Madison County Council, sheriff, commissioner, recorder and State Senate District 25.
There are two factions seeking to capture nominations, the Republican Party’s recently slated candidates and a second group involving the coroner’s office and solar energy opponents.
“I think the turnout will be low, under 20%,” party chairman Willis said.
“We have very important candidate issues to resolve,” he said. “The nominations for the county council are extremely important.
“I hope people recognizance the importance of a primary election,” he said.
With only a limited number of contested races in the Democratic Party primary this year, the turnout is expected to be lower.
Democrats will nominate candidates for commissioners, State Senate District 25 and Anderson Township Trustee.
Newly elected Democratic Party chairman Tim Funk said he believes the party is ready for election day and the headquarters will be open Tuesday to provide rides to the polls.
Funk said he will be watching the GOP race for the sheriff’s nomination and Senate District 25.