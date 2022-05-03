ANDERSON — For the first time in the history of Madison County, people will be voting in one of 30 vote centers in the primary election.
Voting is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and instead of voters traveling to their home precinct to cast a ballot, they can vote at any of the vote centers.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt was a proponent of the vote center concept in 2020, but although the Madison County Election Board voted for vote centers and the Madison County Council appropriated funding, the vote center plan was defeated by the county commissioners.
What resulted was voters in some instances standing in line for up to six hours to cast a ballot in the presidential election.
According to the Election Room at the Madison County Government Center there were 5,171 votes cast at the satellite voting locations through Saturday and at the courthouse.
Four years ago, the turnout in the primary election in the county was 23%, which was identical to the turnout number in 2012. Approximately 20,000 ballots were cast in each of those two elections.