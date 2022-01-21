PENDLETON — After running unsuccessfully for a seat in the U.S. House, Westfield resident Danny Niederberger is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate.
Niederberger, 29, is hoping to challenge incumbent Todd Young in the Republican Party primary in May.
He was a guest speaker at the Madison County Tea Party meeting Thursday and said he was encouraged by a number of people to seek the nomination.
Niederberger finished 11th in a 16-person field for the GOP nomination in the 5th Congressional District to replace retiring Rep. Susan Brooks.
During an interview with The Herald Bulletin, he said getting the required 500 signatures of registered voters in each of the state’s Congressional Districts is going to “come down to the wire.”
Niederberger said four the seven Congressional districts have been turning in signatures for verification.
The deadline for obtaining signatures is Feb. 1; the last day to file for the May primary is Feb. 4.
“There were a lot of things involved with my decision to run,” Niederberger said. “A lot of people asked and a lot of people are not happy with Todd Young in the Senate seat and they wanted to see a change.”
Niederberger said the 675 votes he received in the 2020 primary was surprising.
“Based on how that race was with COVID just beginning and the strategy of the campaign,” he said, "honestly, I expected around 100, maybe 200 votes.”
Niederberger said he's unsure of how much money he can raise for a primary campaign, but the amount will not compare with the $5 million that Young currently has for the 2022 campaign.
During the meeting, he looked at Young’s voting record, characterizing it as not conservative.
Niederberger said he is running on three themes: limited government, term limits and election integrity.
“State and local governments, which are closest to the people, are supposed to have the power,” he said. “The federal government has too much control.”
Niederberger said when the federal government made funds available during the pandemic to local schools it required following a federal requirement for mask mandates.
Concerning election integrity, he said after the 2020 presidential election there was a lot heard about the dumping of ballots.
“If we don’t do anything, it will continue,” Niederberger said. “I would hate to see the federal government in control of elections.”
He would seek a constitutional amendment to ban the mailing of ballots by election boards, but there would still be absentee balloting when a voter requests a ballot.
“We should conduct a forensic audit of voting in every state,” Niederberger continued. “There is fraud that occurs in every county.”
He would support a three-term limit for members of the U.S. House and a two-term limit on members of the Senate.
“Term limits are a necessity,” he said. “Incumbents win 90% of the elections. Elections are not a term limit because of low voter turnout.”
