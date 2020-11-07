ANDERSON – Shortly after Joe Biden was projected as the winner of Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes – a total which gave him enough to unseat President Donald Trump – local party leaders in Madison County struck a conciliatory tone in reflecting on what the result means going forward.
CNN, NBC News and the Associated Press all projected Saturday that Biden will become the nation’s 46th president at a time of unprecedented turmoil across the United States. In addition to being gripped by a months-long pandemic, the nation is also dealing with a convergence of economic and social unrest.
“I am hoping beyond hope that this can try to heal our country and bring our country back together again,” said Ludy Watkins, chairwoman of the Madison County Democratic Party. “No more hate.”
Biden’s apparent victory over Trump seemed certain to undergo a host of legal challenges, as Trump refused to concede and promised to press ahead with lawsuits questioning the validity of the ballot counting process in several states.
“I’m disappointed with the initial outcome,” said Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party. “We’ll have to see how it all sorts out. I’m sure there’s going to be legal wrangling going on. We’ll see how that sorts out.”
Tuesday’s record-breaking voter turnout capped a bruising campaign during which Biden, a longtime senator from Delaware and vice president under Barack Obama, made Trump’s character and personality a key issue as a threat to the nation’s security.
But Willis said despite the setback, the Republican Party’s message doesn’t need to be retooled. He pointed to the party’s emphatic wins at the state and local levels on Election Day as evidence that the party’s core principles still resonate with many voters.
“The message was correct: for lack of a better term, to drain the swamp of the ingrained bureaucracy and over-regulation and excessive government intervention in our lives,” he said. ‘President Trump did a lot to reduce that, and I hope we don’t see a resurgence of government intervention in our personal lives.”
Watkins said she hopes that Madison County residents – and others across the country – can come together in spite of any disagreements or apprehensions they may have with the apparent president-elect.
“We need a healing of this country and this nation and this state,” she said. “I think Joe Biden can do that.”
