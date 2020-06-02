ANDERSON — Republican Scott Norrick will face off in November against Democrat Kyle Noone for the Madison County Circuit 5 seat vacated by longtime Judge Thomas Clem.
Norrick won the candidacy with nearly 59% of the vote to Stevens’ 41% in unofficial returns with all 111 precincts reporting. Norrick garnered 8,337 votes to Childers’ 5,753.
Norrick did not return calls for comment.
Noone is judge of the Elwood City Court and ran unopposed as a Democrat.
Jason Childers, 46, thanked his family, friends and voters for their support.
“It was a good effort, and I feel good about it,” he said. “Obviously, congratulations to Scott. We both ran a clean race and worked hard at it, and I appreciate the way he conducted himself and obviously wish him luck moving forward.”
