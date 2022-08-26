ANDERSON — A former mayor of Anderson and a previous member of the Anderson Community School board are vying for a seat on the board.
Filing for seats on local school boards ended Friday at the Madison County Clerk’s office.
Kris Ockomon, who served one term as Anderson mayor, and Joanna Collette, who served on the school board from 1994 through 1998 are running to replace incumbent Diane Airhart, who is not seeking re-election.
Collette also ran for the Republican Party nomination for Anderson mayor in 2019, finishing third.
Three of the four seats on the ACS board will be contested in the November election.
Former school board member Robert (Buckie) Bookhart is being challenged by Peter Lyon and Denise Sanders for the Central District 2 position.
Incumbent Patrick Hill, the current board president, is being challenged for the East District 1 position by Andrew Jones.
Mandy Webb is unopposed for the South District 2 position and will begin serving on the school board next January.
There are contested races for all three seats on the South Madison Community School board.
Incumbent Kaye Wolverton is being challenged for the Adams Township position by Kevin Ginder and incumbent Bill Hutton is being challenged for the Fall Creek Township position by Brandon Godbey.
Former Madison County Sheriff Mark Thompson and Jon Beaty are running for the Green Township position.
There are four candidates seeking the at-large position on the Frankton-Lapel Community School board.
Seth Bays, Doug Garber, Brittney Hall and George Harrison are all seeking the seat.
Incumbent Bill Brobston Jr. is unopposed for the Frankton seat on the board and Landon Paddock is unchallenged for the Lapel seat.
David Peterson and Sandy Ratliff are unopposed for the two seats on the Elwood Community School board and incumbents Penny Stevens and Kyle Williams are unopposed for positions on the Alexandria school board.
Katti Sneed, an incumbent on the Madison-Grant United School Corp. board, is unopposed for the District 3 seat; Wendy Longacre is unchallenged for the at-large position.