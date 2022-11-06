ANDERSON — With two days remaining for early voting, more than 13,500 ballots had been cast.
Numbers from the Madison County clerk’s office show that from Monday, Oct. 31, through Thursday, Nov. 3, almost 5,000 ballots were cast in person.
Four years ago, the turnout in Madison County was 47% of the registered voters with 42,462 ballots cast. Eight years ago, the turnout was 31%.
There were 89,892 registered voters for the May primary election, so as of Thursday, 15% of those registered have cast ballots.
Local party officials are predicting a turnout from 35% to 60% by the time the polls close at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Party officials on both sides of the political aisle are crediting the use of satellite voting centers for the increase.
“The number of people voting early is not a surprise,” Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said Friday. “I’m surprised that it caught on as quick as it did because there was a learning curve.”
Willis said he believes the county will see a good turnout Tuesday.
He projected turnout at 35% to 40% overall.
Tim Funk, chairman of the county’s Democratic Party, said the turnout should range from 50% to 60%.
“There are so many people voting early and by absentee ballot,” he said. “I think the turnout could be around 60 percent because so many people are voting early.”
Ludy Watkins, former chairman of the Democratic Party, expects turnout to exceed 50%.
“The numbers had to go up because of the satellite centers,” Watkins said.
Willis said the turnout is up because there are a lot of frustrated voters, with the economy and inflation the top issues.
“Abortion is an issue for some, but I’m hearing from people the concern is the pocketbook issues.”
Willis said the most important local races this year are for the four district seats on the Madison County Council.
Republicans currently have a 6-1 majority.
Watkins believes the Democrats can pick up some of the county elected offices on the ballot.
“It won’t be a landslide,” she said, “but we will make a dent.”
Funk said he hopes all Democrats will win, but added he believes the party can win some of the county offices.
“We have a number of candidates working hard every day.”