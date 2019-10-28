ORESTES — For the first time in a long time, the Orestes Town Council has a contested election.
Longtime council member Steve Kirby decided to retire.
Looking to take his place are political newcomer and Democrat Steve Kirby and former council member and Republican Frank Ward, while Republican incumbents Catherine Bowyer and Kathryn Lawhorn are looking to hold on to their seats.
Voters can choose three of the candidates.
“This is my town, and I like Orestes and I want to make it better,” Lawhorn said when asked why she was running.
She wants to see the board’s work on cleaning up dilapidated properties and improving the park continue.
Fellow board member Bowyer expressed a similar sentiment. “We’re just trying very hard to just reinforce what we have established,” Bowyer said. “Just continue to bring forth the community as a unit.”
While she wants to improve the town, she also wants to preserve its small-town feel.
Ward also talked about preserving a sense of small-town community.
“We’re not a big town and we don’t want to be,” Ward said
Ward is running because he feels like the voice of the people isn’t being heard.
“It’s not just about what the town board wants, it’s about what the people want,” Ward said. If elected, he also wants to look at attracting a store back to town.
This is Kirby’s first run for political office, but he has management experience that he thinks will serve him well if elected.
He would like to bring back services for residents like bringing in a dumpster in the spring when people are cleaning their properties. He would also like to look into increasing the size of the police department.
