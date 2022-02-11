ANDERSON — Former Madison County Commissioner Steffanie Owens has withdrawn her candidacy for the office.
Owens withdrew from the Republican Party primary for the nomination for the District 1 seat on the Madison County Board of County Commissioners Friday.
That leaves incumbent commissioner Kelly Gaskill and current clerk Olivia Pratt seeking the GOP nomination.
Owens said she decided to withdraw because there were three people seeking the nomination.
“I didn’t ask Olivia (Pratt) to withdraw,” she said. “I was told she was not going to run, so that was why I filed.
“I followed the process and talked to the party chairman (Russ Willis) and other people,” Owens said.
Owens said she believes Gaskill has done the community a disservice and money was spent needlessly in the past.
“I’m very disappointed,” she said of her decision. “I was ready to work hard to win the nomination. I was looking forward to it.
“I enjoyed working for the people of Madison County and worked to improve the community,” Owens said.
She ran as an independent candidate for commissioner in 2018, losing to Gaskill.
Owens initially ran for the party’s nomination for a seat in the state senate in District 26 but lost to Mike Gaskill in the primary that year.
Pratt was elected Madison County clerk in 2018 and announced earlier this year that she wouldn’t be running for re-election to that office.
Three other Republicans have withdrawn from the May primary.
Megan Stoner withdrew from the race for county recorder. That leaves Angie Abel and Susan Odom to seek the nomination.
Ryan Green withdrew his candidacy for the party’s nomination for the District 2 seat on the Madison County Council.
Incumbent Diana Likens, appointed last year to complete the term of Steven Sumner, and Devin Norrick are seeking the nomination.
Kimberly Driver ended her candidacy for the GOP nomination for the District 4 seat on the county council.
Rob Steele, appointed to complete the term of Anthony Emery, is being challenged by Kaele Albert.
CHALLENGES FILED
Willis filed four challenges with the Madison County Election Board to have candidates removed from the primary ballot in both parties.
He is challenging the candidacy of Alice Flowers for the GOP nomination for sheriff.
The challenge is that Flowers is not a registered voter, having voluntarily removed her registration last November.
State law requires a candidate for office to be a registered voter.
Willis is also challenging the candidacy of Katherine Callahan to be a delegate to the Republican Party’s state convention.
The challenge is that Callahan has not cast a ballot in two Republican Party primaries as required by state law.
Willis could have signed a waiver for Callahan to appear on the ballot.
He is challenging the candidacy of Democrat Janette Mansfield-Stith for re-election to the Anderson Township Advisory Board.
Stith filed on her declaration of candidacy that she resides at 2320 Cedar Street, but her voter registration address is 4116 Roundhill Drive.
The candidacy of Republican Lindsay Washmuth for election to the Lapel Town Council was also challenged.
Her address with voter registration is 3060 Montgomery Boulevard, but listed on her declaration an address of 3205 Myrtle Drive.
Willis said he will appoint Washmuth to run for the office.
