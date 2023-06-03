ANDERSON — A panel that will oversee the recount of the results in the Republican Party primary for Anderson mayor has been named.
Three local judges have been named to preside over the recount petitions filed by a Republican and Democrat following the May 2 primary election.
Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley is presiding over the recount petition filed by Republican Rob Jozwiak, who lost by three votes to Jon Bell for the party’s mayoral nomination.
Named to the three-member recount commission are Chesterfield Town Clerk Debra Dunham as the Republican member, Donald Beeman as the Democrat and Rick Brown as the representative of the Madison County Election Board.
The recount must be completed by June 30. No date for the recount has been set.
Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Scott Norrick has been named to preside over the petition filed by Democrat Rodney Chamberlain for a recount of the election results.
Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner-Sims will preside over a second petition contesting some of the votes cast in the May 2 Anderson mayoral primary election.
Incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. won the nomination by 36 votes over Chamberlain, with Tony Watters finishing third.
The judges will appoint a three-member recount commission consisting of one member from each political party and a third member familiar with the tabulation of the votes.
In Chamberlain’s petition for the recount, it is alleged that all the votes cast were not correctly counted or returned. It is seeking a recount of all ballots, including absentee ballots in every Anderson precinct.
The second petition contesting the results states: “A mistake was made in the printing or distribution of ballots making it impossible to determine the candidate that received the highest number of votes. An electronic voting system malfunctioned and deliberate act or series of actions occurred making it impossible to determine who received the most votes.
Since Madison County went to a new vote tabulating system, there have been two requested recounts.
Following the 2022 primary election, Republican Devin Norrick requested a recount of the votes in the District 2 race for the Madison County Council against Diane Likens.
Likens received 1,271 votes to Norrick’s 1,268.
Norrick filed for the recount shortly after the May 3 primary election.
During the recount process Likens lost and gained one vote to maintain the three-vote margin.
There was a recount in 2019 following the general election for the City of Anderson.
Republican Art Pepelea Jr. requested the recount after losing to Democrat Lance Stephenson by 14 votes for the 5th District seat on the Anderson City Council.
The appointed three-member recount commission counted the ballots by hand.
There was no change in the results.