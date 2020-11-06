ANDERSON — After many Madison County voters waited in line for more than two hours, and some waited as long as six, on Election Day, support for implementation by 2022 of vote centers is growing.
The effort to convert the county to vote centers for the 2020 election failed when Commissioners Kelly Gaskill and Mike Phipps decided not to adopt them this year. Phipps and Gaskill also nixed the local election board's effort to purchase additional machines before the 2020 primary.
The chairpersons of both political parties are placing the blame for the long Election Day lines on Gaskill and Phipps.
Ludy Watkins, Democratic Party chairwoman and a member of the local election board, recalled Thursday that the election board had met with commissioners early enough in the process to establish vote centers in 2020.
“I’m sorry, but I have to place the blame on them,” Watkins said. “They knew we were going forward with vote centers and had a plan.”
Russ Willis, chairman of the Republican Party and a member of the election board, echoed Watkins' perspective.
“I’m speaking out with full knowledge that I may be subject to retaliation,” said Willis, who is appointed by the Board of Commissioners as the county’s weights and measures director.
“We met with the council and the commissioners in June 2019 to begin the process of going to vote centers,” Willis said. “They told us verbally they would support it.”
The County Council approved funding to purchase 140 new voting machines that were needed for the vote centers.
“We had three public hearings, more than the two required by the state for the vote center plan,” Willis said.
After the vote center plan was not approved by commissioners, the election board requested 30 additional voting machines and six tabulators.
John Richwine, the third member of the three-person Board of Commissioners, called a meeting to vote on the vote center approval, but Phipps and Gaskill failed to attend and also declined to approve the purchase of additional machines.
Without the additional equipment, the number of voting sites was reduced from 50 to 40.
“Because of their (Gaskill and Phipps') actions, we didn’t have the necessary equipment,” Willis said, noting that he fully expects vote centers to be implemented by 2022.
The only additional equipment needed will be electronic poll books, according to Willis.
“We had 23,000 people vote early in one week,” he pointed out. “We could have had nine satellite locations open for two weeks.”
Watkins said Election Board members still don’t know why no votes were taken on the vote center proposal or to purchase additional equipment.
“The equipment that was being ordered was for vote centers,” she said. “I always supported vote centers if there was a paper ballot.”
Watkins said she hopes with a new commissioner, Darlene Likens, elected Tuesday that vote centers will be in place by 2022.
Neither Gaskill or Phipps returned requests for comment from The Herald Bulletin.
Gaskill did issue a statement to WTHR-TV on Wednesday. She stated that in 2019 the election board traded in 400 voting machines for only 170.
“Without any advanced study as recommended by the state, there was a request to change the way voting occurred in Madison County, including to change from precinct vote to vote centers,” Gaskill wrote. “Just weeks before the primary, the election board requested nearly $1 million from the county council to make up for the machines they had traded in.”
Gaskill said after the primary in June there were no requests to purchase additional machines for the general election.
“It is clear that the number of machines needs to be reviewed well before the next election,” Gaskill wrote. “The Election Board could have provided scanable paper ballots earlier in the day to avoid the lines, and they chose not to do that until after four o’clock.”
The election board and county Clerk Olivia Pratt signed a contract with Election Systems & Software (ES&S) to purchase the additional machines.
The county attorney, Jonathan Hughes, sent a letter to the company March 17 explaining that the commissioners didn’t approve the contract and one commissioner requested the consolidation of precincts.
In his letter, Hughes said the action by the election board didn’t obligate the county to make any payments for the equipment.
“Any payments made to ES&S without County Commissioner’s approval for such claim are void and may be held to be the responsibility of individual office holders,” Hughes wrote.
In January, Likens will join the Board of Commissioners, taking the place of Phipps, whom she defeated in the primary. Likens supported the vote center concept when she served as Madison County clerk.
“I think next year it has to be straightened out,” she said. “We should work on it next year because there are no elections.”
Likens said the county should make it easier for people to vote.
“No one should have to stand in line for four or five hours," she said. "Vote centers would make it convenient for people to vote.”
Likens said the county has to purchase additional voting machines before the 2022 election cycle.
County Council member Anthony Emery voted in the past to support the vote center concept and for the necessary funding.
“I guarantee that will be a push from me,” he said. “People waiting in line was an outrage and could have been avoided.”
Pratt had a good plan and the money to at least purchase more voting machines should have been approved, Emery said.
“The commissioners (Gaskill and Phipps) had a letter sent to the suppliers that they wouldn’t pay for any machines that were delivered,” he said. “I absolutely support vote centers.”
Councilman Ben Gale said some action has to be taken because the lines Tuesday were unacceptable.
“We need to have a plan in place by the end of 2021,” he said. “We thought it was a done deal this year and was surprised when it didn’t take place.”
Mikeal Vaughn, newly elected to the council, said he would support vote centers.
“I will favor appropriating the money,” he said. “We need to develop a plan and find the funding.”
Early this year, the election board voted to have 28 vote centers in the county and nine early-voting satellite locations in time for the 2020 election cycle.
The commissioners in February didn’t vote on the proposal and at a special meeting on March 2, Commissioner John Richwine made a motion to approve a four-year contract to purchase 170 additional paper ballot machines.
The motion died for a lack of a second by Phipps. Gaskill didn’t attend the meeting.
