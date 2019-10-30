PENDLETON – Republican incumbent Matt Roberts hopes he has been doing a good enough job since January when he was appointed as Pendleton’s clerk-treasurer that voters on Tuesday will allow him to continue doing the job.
After moving to downtown Pendleton in 2015, Roberts decided it was important to become involved in civic life, joining the utility rate board and Plan Commission.
“We moved into another neighborhood and really missed being in a downtown neighborhood,” he said.
His opponent, Willie F. Boles, could not be reached for this article.
City Councilman Bob Jones urged Roberts and his wife, Jennifer Roberts, who serves on the Park Board, to become more involved.
“We love Pendleton and all the amenities it provides our family, so we really want to give back and be a positive force for its continued growth and prosperity,” he said.
Roberts, who runs Fall Creek Medical with his wife out of their home, said he already has brought some efficiencies to Pendleton by tapping into his business connections. For instance, he moved the town checking accounts from First Merchants to Citizens State Bank, saving the town $15,000 a year.
“I was able to use some of my contacts to decrease our costs,” he said.
Roberts said he also relied on a contact for paper and office supply needs, such as new copiers, saving as much as $15,000 a year.
As candidates for town council have emphasized, Pendleton stands poised for significant growth in the near future, Roberts said. He wants to help position the town financially to absorb the inevitable changes.
Roberts, who manages three employees in his office, said he believes impact fees, TIF districts and possible taxable revenues can be leveraged to provide the funds necessary to hire additional police officers and to ensure the volunteer fire department has the most up-to-date equipment.
