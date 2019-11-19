ANDERSON — After losing his bid to return to the Anderson City Council in District 5, Republican Art Pepelea Jr. has filed for a recount.
Pepelea lost to incumbent Democrat Lance Stephenson in the Nov. 5 general election by 14 votes. It was the third election cycle the two candidates have squared off against each other.
In 2011, Pepelea defeated Stephenson by 90 votes; in 2015, he lost by 40 votes.
Accompanied by attorney Jeff Graham on Tuesday at the Madison County Government Center, Pepelea filed the necessary paperwork for a recount.
Graham filed the recount request in Madison Circuit Court Division 4. He said Judge David Happe will appoint a three-member recount committee consisting of one Republican and one Democrat and a representative from the Madison County Clerk’s office.
The committee will set a date and the process is open to the public, Graham said.
The paper ballots, used for the first time in the county election, will be hand counted and it has to be completed by Dec. 20.
“I heard from people on both sides of the aisle that 14 votes is not much,” Pepelea said of his decision. “There were quite a few problems during the election in all the precincts. I won the absentee ballots.
“I’m not a quitter,” he said. “The new voting system was one of the key ingredients of thinking that it would be easy to accomplish because they now have ballots to look at.”
Pepelea said it was the right thing to do.
“I’m absolutely confident,” he said. “I wouldn’t be doing it if I weren’t.”
Stephenson said he has never gone through this process before so he doesn’t know what to expect.
“It may work in my favor,” he said. “I don’t know, 14 votes are not a lot.”
Stephenson said he heard there might be some issues, but is not sure what they may involve.
