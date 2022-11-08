ANDERSON — Incumbent Democrat Terri Austin lost her bid for an 11th term in the Indiana House to Republican Kyle Pierce.
The election was a rematch for the District 36 seat from two years ago when Austin won with 53% of the vote.
Austin opened a slight lead early in the vote tabulation, but when the last ballots were counted, Pierce emerged with a 333-vote victory.
“I had the privilege of serving for 20 years,” Austin said. “I was the first woman elected state representative from Madison County. I had the opportunity to serve and help many people.”
She said there was a strong Republican turnout on Tuesday, noting that a recent change in district boundaries had made the area more politically conservative.
“I worked hard to get people to know me,” Austin said. “People were unhappy with the national Democrats.”
She said during her time in the Indiana House she did some good for the community.
Pierce said it was a tight race.
“I was nervous as the night went on,” he said. “I was confident that I ran a good campaign.
“All the county Republican candidates worked well together,” Pierce added. “We organized our efforts so as not to duplicate efforts. Our success was because of a coordinated effort.”
Pierce said in the Legislature his focus will be to do everything possible to fight inflation, lower taxes and to fight crime.
“That’s what I heard from people,” he said. “I have my marching orders.”
Republican Elizabeth Rowray won a second term in Indiana House District 35, defeating Brad Sowinski with 71% of the vote in Madison County.
Results from Delaware County were not available at press time.
Incumbent Republican Chris Jeter won re-election in House District 88 over Donna Griffin with 65% of the vote in Madison County.
Incumbent Republicans Bob Cherry in District 53 and Ann Vermillion in District 31 ran unopposed.