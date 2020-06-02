ANDERSON — Poll inspectors at sites in Edgewood, Pendleton and Anderson reported no problems Tuesday morning as mask-wearing residents turned out steadily to vote in primary elections for several countywide and federal offices.

While local Democratic and Republican party officials expect turnout to be less than 20% Tuesday, the early hours of the day saw poll inspectors “pleasantly surprised” by periodic lines forming to enter voting areas.

“With the absentee votes that we’ve had, we weren’t expecting this big of a turnout,” said Bob Fernandez, a polling inspector at the Pendleton Community Library. “Things have been going very well. We’ve had a steady stream of voters coming in.”

At Edgewood Baptist Church on Anderson’s west side, there were no lines, but officials reported better-than-expected turnout in the early hours. With the uncertainty connected to the primary election due to the coronavirus pandemic, voters were being encouraged to cast absentee ballots.

“I think (mail-in voting) will affect turnout, definitely,” said polling inspector Kelly McCurry. “From what I understand, there’s been a lot of absentee ballots that have been turned in, so I expect that in-person voting will be somewhat less than normal.”

With in-person voting in Indiana delayed by nearly a month due to the pandemic, candidates had extra time to get their messages across to voters, but were restricted in their ability to interact directly with residents. Several voters Tuesday morning said the delay didn’t make a difference in their choices.

“I pretty much had my mind made up, I believe,” said Melissa Wilmoth of Pendleton after she voted at the Anderson Fire Department Training Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. “It didn’t affect me, really. I’m just glad it’s open and we can do it.”