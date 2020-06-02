ANDERSON — Poll workers reported a steady turnout on the east side of Anderson for the primary Tuesday.
While there were lines at Mill Creek Civic Center in Chesterfield, waits were relatively short.
"I'm glad to see so many people voting," said poll watcher Lynn Murray.
Ron and Deb O'Brien were working as judges at Highland Middle School, where five precincts were voting.
Deb said things started picking up around 7:30 a.m. and they were consistently busy through midday.
Ron said he expected turnout to be lighter due to the large number of absentee ballots.
Three precincts were voting at Glad Tidings, where poll workers were adjusting to the congregation's new location.
Inspector Mark Lubs said roughly 10% of voters had made it to the polls by midday and another 20% had voted absentee.
