ANDERSON — Just like that, folks, the highly anticipated 2022 midterms have come and gone. County Clerk Olivia Pratt, a Republican, has defeated Democrat Stephen Gaiser in the county commissioner race.
“It feels good,” she said. “I’m still kind of in work mode, so I don’t know that it’s fully set in like, ‘I have a new job coming at the beginning of the year.’ I’m pretty excited for it.”
She will assume the office Jan. 1.
As county clerk, Pratt’s most significant accomplishment has been making Madison County a voting center county. This meant voters may vote at any designated site, even if they don’t live in that area.
This year, there were 30 voting centers at varying locations. They were a hit with voters.
“I think it’s more convenient for voters. Some people can’t get here on Election Day. Some people work. They can go on their days off,” said Dixie Cummings, a Chesterfield resident and retired nursing supervisor with the Madison County Health Department.
When Pratt assumes her new office in January, she plans to set aside time to get an inside look into various issues. She said that even though she works with many elected officials, including commissioners, she doesn’t know any more than the general public.
Pratt plans to collaborate with commissioners from surrounding counties and see what could be implemented in Madison County. Making strides toward curbing homelessness was something she mentioned.
She said efforts are being made in Delaware County to do just that, the specifics of which she could not recall.
Pratt realizes that what works for one county may not work for another, and she said she plans to work alongside her colleagues to tailor these efforts to fit the needs of Madison County.
“I would need to learn more about it to see how we could implement it in Madison County. Obviously, you can’t just do a carbon copy.”