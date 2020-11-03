ANDERSON — A presidential campaign marked by starkly differing visions for the country offered by President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, which played out with an unprecedented pandemic as a backdrop, was left in the hands of voters Tuesday.
Even with strong early turnouts at voting centers around the county prior to Election Day, local officials and party leaders had forecast record numbers at the polls, and by many accounts, those expectations seemed to be accurate. Throughout the day, many locations experienced wait times of three hours or more.
“A lot of people have said that they’ve been more invested in this election than they have in any other,” said Rick Brown, a poll inspector at the Pendleton Community Library. “They’ve been reading more about it, they’ve been following it, and they really want to be a part of the process.”
Undoubtedly animating the feelings of many local voters — and thus driving strong turnout — was the race between Trump and Biden. The election was seen by many as a referendum on the incumbent president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which as of Tuesday had infected more than 9 million Americans, killing more than 230,000. But local voters expressed other reservations as well.
“I don’t mean to disparage anyone, but I can’t see another four years (under Trump),” said Ann Williams, a retired teacher from Edgewood. “I would be very displeased if I wake up tomorrow morning and we have another four years of this chaos.”
Trump’s often contentious relationship with the media has in many ways made him a polarizing figure, according to Pendleton resident Dave Crandall.
“Donald Trump is just so divisive in this country,” Crandall said. “I didn’t really care for him the first time, but the more I see, the more I just think we definitely need a change.”
Other voters pointed to Trump’s handling of the pandemic as a reason they were choosing to vote for him.
“I don’t want to see the country go in a different direction,” said Ryan Pepmeies of Anderson. “I think overall he could have handled things better, but he has worked to keep the economy moving during the pandemic.”
Alexandria resident Todd Smith just left quarantine Friday after being diagnosed with COVID-19, but his experience didn’t affect his vote.
He voted for Trump in 2016 and was more than willing to wait in line for four hours Tuesday at the 4-H Building at the Madison County Fairgrounds, the only polling site this year in Alexandria.
“I was going to vote one way or another,” he said about his decision to vote in person on Election Day rather than opting for early voting or mail-in options.
Smith described himself as a staunch Republican and conservative and said he believes Trump and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb have done as well as can be expected in managing the pandemic.
“I believe in getting the economy back up and running, and I don’t want to see things closed down again,” he said.
Lisa Brown-Swift waited five hours to cast her ballot at the Millcreek Civic Center in Chesterfield.
Brown-Swift said she was a supporter of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
“I really think he’s on the right side to make America great,” Brown-Swift said. “If the parties would stop fighting each other we’d get there.”
