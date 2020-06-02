PRIMARY 101: A guide to voting today in Madison County

WHAT: Primary election. Originally scheduled in May, the primary was moved to June because of coronavirus restrictions.
WHEN: The polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 6 p.m.
WHERE: Polling sites across the county have changed. Ther are only 38 locations. The Madison County Election Board is posting signs on previous voting locations directing people to new sites. Or you can find your site below:
WHO: There are a small number of contested races in Madison County. You can see all the candidates vying for party nominations in the THB Voters Guide:
CORONAVIRUS PRECAUTIONS: Voters will be provided with a cotton swab for use on the touch-screen voting machines. Poll workers will be provided with masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. Disinfectant supplies are provided to wipe down surfaces.