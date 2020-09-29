Where can I get an absentee application?
A: You can obtain one from the Madison County website (madisoncounty.in.gov) or you can call the Election Room at 765-641-9459 and ask that one be mailed to you.
What information do I need to provide?
A: When requesting an absentee application, please provide the following information: your name, birth date, address, number of applications needed, and telephone number.
When is the deadline to submit an application?
A: The deadline to submit an absentee application is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2020. We recommend submitting your application sooner rather than later.
When will I get my ballot?
A: The Election Room began mailing ballots on Sept. 19, 2020.
When can I return my completed ballot?
A: Voters may return their completed ballots as soon as they fill them out. We recommend mailing them back quickly to ensure that they arrive before the deadline.
When is the deadline to submit my completed ballot?
A: All ballots must physically be in the Clerk’s Office no later than noon on Election Day, Nov. 3 (they cannot just be postmarked). Voters can either mail their ballots back in or deliver them by hand to the Clerk’s Office.
Will there be a drop box for ballots?
A: Per IC 3-14-2-4 and 36-1-3-8(a), the implementation and use of a drop box for completed ballots is illegal in Indiana.
Can someone else deliver my ballot for me?
A: Only a family member living within the same household can assist in delivering a ballot. Never give your ballot to anyone outside of your household to be delivered for you.
Source: Olivia Pratt, Madison County clerk
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.