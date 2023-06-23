ANDERSON — The field is set for the election which will decide who will lead the city beginning on Jan. 1, 2024.
A recount of the ballots cast in the May 2 Democratic Party primary was completed on Friday. It showed incumbent Thomas Broderick Jr. as the winner over Rodney Chamberlain by 41 votes.
Broderick will be opposed by Republican Jon Bell and Libertarian Douglas McNaughton in the November general election.
The process took three days to complete as attorneys for both Chamberlain and Broderick questioned several ballots that were cast.
The final numbers showed changes in the vote totals for both Broderick and Chamberlain, with the margin of victory increasing by five votes.
Chamberlain requested the recount after the certified results from the primary showed he lost to Broderick by 36 votes.
The certified numbers from the recount showed Broderick with 1,820 votes, a decline of seven from the initial primary count; Chamberlain had 1,779 votes, down by 12 from the primary night count; Tony Watters lost one vote to end up with a total of 226.
Last week, a recount of the results in the Republican Party primary for Anderson mayor confirmed that Bell defeated Rob Jozwiak by three votes.
Since Madison County went to a new vote tabulating system, there have been three other requested recounts.
Following the 2022 primary election, Republican Devin Norrick requested a recount of the votes in the District 2 race for the Madison County Council against Diane Likens. Likens received 1,271 votes to Norrick’s 1,268.
Norrick filed for the recount shortly after the May 3, 2022, primary election.
During the recount process, Likens maintained the three-vote margin.
There was a recount in 2019 following the general election for the City of Anderson.
Republican Art Pepelea Jr. requested the recount after losing to Democrat Lance Stephenson by 14 votes for the 5th District seat on the Anderson City Council.